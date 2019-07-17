REVERE (CBS) – A 58-year-old man pulled from the water at Revere Beach on Tuesday afternoon has died, Massachusetts State Police said.
Thomas M. Burns, of Boston, was unresponsive when lifeguards and bystanders got him out of the water at Revere Beach Boulevard, near the bandstand. First responders gave Burns emergency medical aid but he died early Wednesday morning at a hospital.
Revere fire crews happened to be on the beach for safety drills when the call was made just before 3 p.m. But witnesses told WBZ-TV that he looked to be in “bad shape.”
Michael Williams, who witnessed the incident, said, “I saw them pull him out of the water. He was face down, in the water.”
State Police are investigating whether Burns drowned or suffered a medical incident in the water.
