BOSTON (CBS) — Have you ever noticed how you hold a baby? Turns out over two thirds of people overall and up to three quarters of women prefer to cradle a baby in their left arm.
German researchers looked at 40 studies over 60 years and found both men and women prefer to hold babies on the left.
While three quarters of right-handed people are more likely to hold a baby on the left, more than half of left-handed people tend to do the same, suggesting that the preference can’t solely be based on which hand people prefer to have free.
Researchers say it may have more to do with emotion, because the right side of the brain is primarily responsible for emotions and the right side is also linked to the left side of the body.
