Weather Alert:Severe Thunderstorms Possible Wednesday Afternoon, Evening
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:New Hampshire News

CONCORD, N.H. (CBS/AP) — New Hampshire middle and high schools are now required to provide free feminine hygiene products to students.

Calling it an issue of “equality and dignity,” Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill Wednesday to require all female and gender-neutral bathrooms in middle and high schools to stock free menstrual products. Supporters say lack of access to such products contributes to “period poverty” as girls whose families can’t afford the products stay at home or miss class when they have to get the supplies from a school nurse.

“Being an adolescent middle or high-schooler is hard enough without the fear and embarrassment of lacking proper care products during the school-day because you cannot afford them,” legislation co-sponsor Rep. Polly Campion, D-Etna, said in a statement.

Sununu said the new law will help ensure young women can learn without disruption and free of shame or stigma. Opponents said the bill amounts to an unconstitutional unfunded mandate.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

 

Comments