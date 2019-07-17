Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Part of the MBTA’s Blue Line was shut down during the morning rush hour Wednesday because of a power problem.
The T is using shuttle buses to move riders between the Maverick and Bowdoin stations.
The power problem is near Government Center.
it’s going to be a long morning for the #blueline @MBTA pic.twitter.com/8faFVPCo2R
— Liz Gottbrecht (@lizgottbrecht) July 17, 2019
This is the latest in a series of issues for the MBTA’s subway service this summer as fares went up July 1.
You must log in to post a comment.