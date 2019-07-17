Weather Alert:Severe Thunderstorms Possible Wednesday Afternoon, Evening
BOSTON (CBS) – Part of the MBTA’s Blue Line was shut down during the morning rush hour Wednesday because of a power problem.

The T is using shuttle buses to move riders between the Maverick and Bowdoin stations.

The power problem is near Government Center.

This is the latest in a series of issues for the MBTA’s subway service this summer as fares went up July 1.

