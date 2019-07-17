Blue Jays Crush Cashner In Red Sox Debut, 10-4Toronto pounded new Red Sox starter Andrew Cashner for a 10-4 victory on Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

Danny Ainge's Cap Gymnastics Gives Celtics Some Extra Space For Final Roster SpotIt hasn't been an ideal offseason for the Celtics, but they've managed to put together a pretty good team. And thanks to some salary cap gymnastics by Danny Ainge, Boston has a little extra cap space to work with to finish off their roster.

Red Sox Bullpen Shuffle: Boston Recalls Hernandez, Sends Brasier To PawtucketThe Boston Red Sox shook up their bullpen on Tuesday, recalling top prospect Darwinzon Hernandez from Triple-A Pawtucket. To make room for Hernandez on the 25-man roster, the team sent Ryan Brasier down to the PawSox.

Cordarrelle Patterson Has Moved On From Last Season's Super Bowl VictoryCordarrelle Patterson won a Super Bowl in his only season with the Patriots. But now that he's a member of the Chicago Bears, it appears Patterson is over all the glory he celebrated in New England.

Rafael Devers Wins Red Sox Heart And Hustle AwardRafael Devers is having a breakout season for the Boston Red Sox, and the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association has taken notice.