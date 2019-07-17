NEW YORK (CBS/AP) — Kohl’s is launching an early wave of hires for the back-to-school through the holiday season across 500 stores, nearly double the number with early hiring positions compared with last year.
The hiring, announced on Wednesday, will kick off in August and include stores and distribution and e-commerce fulfillment centers. The department store chain is also hiring 3,000 full-time and part-time workers for all stores nationwide.
.@Kohls hiring at Stores and Distribution Centers – staffing up for the second half of the year to support seasonal demand and in-store omnichannel processes. Learn more! https://t.co/qmbn86e41Z pic.twitter.com/X6mlTAOrGC
— Life at Kohl's (@KohlsCareers) July 17, 2019
The move comes as retailers struggle to find skilled workers in a tight job market where the unemployment rate is near a five-decade low. Overall, employers have been adding jobs faster than new workers flow into the economy.
Kohl’s Corp. announced in late June a year ago it was looking for workers at 300 stores in its early wave of hires for the back half.
In Massachusetts, Kohl’s stores in Northboro, Framingham, Danvers, Millbury, Pembroke, Medford, Burlington, Plymouth, Milford, Hingham, Walpole, Stoughton, Hyannis and Woburn are hiring. In New Hampshire, participating stores are in Plaistow, Nashua, Keene, Rochester, Salem, Seabrook and Newington.
