



BOSTON (CBS) – It appears the Dennis Eckersley-David Price feud is still alive and well two years later.

In 2017, Price took umbrage with Eckersley saying “Yuck” during a NESN broadcast when stats were shown from Eduardo Rodriguez’s rehab start in Pawtucket.

During a team flight later that summer, Price reportedly mocked Eckersley several times. After the incident, Price did not apologize, and Eckersley declined the team’s efforts to set up a meeting between the two.

Eckersley was the subject of a Boston Globe feature article on Tuesday. In the article, he said he does not plan on speaking with Price.

“I didn’t know how to deal with that. I don’t plan on saying a word to him, I don’t plan on seeing him, never,” Eckersley said in the article. “I don’t really give a [expletive] one way or another. I don’t think he really cares one way or the other.”

But based on a string of tweets on Wednesday, it seems Price may still have some feelings on the matter. Price used several laughing emojis as he quote tweeted an article shared by WEEI that featured part of the Eckersley quote.

He responded to someone calling his actions and comments “out of line” and suggesting Price apologize by saying “I had a meeting set up to apologize to him and he backed out that day. Get your facts right.”

I had a meeting set up to apologize to him and he backed out that day. Get your facts right… — David Price (@DAVIDprice24) July 17, 2019

Another Twitter user asked why the story had resurfaced, to which Price replied that Eckersley “needs attention.”

Because ECK needs attention!! Same as every broadcast…hahah 8 pitches are thrown and he’s sitting there talking about something he did 30 years ago (with zero mention of what’s going on) — David Price (@DAVIDprice24) July 17, 2019

There could be more to come from the Red Sox pitcher. In a third tweet he said “Today’s gonna be lit!!!” with the hashtag “stay tuned.”