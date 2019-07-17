SHREWSBURY (CBS) – Customs and Border Protection uncovered dozens of counterfeit sports championship rings during a routine search of packages at a UPS distribution center in Shrewsbury last week.
Officer Kevin Mahoney says he was struck by the weight of the package that was shipped from China. When he opened it up, he found 101 fake Super Bowl and World Series rings.
“Vast majority that we get here is from China. Hong Kong is a big shipper of counterfeit goods,” Mahoney said.
All of the rings are personalized with player’s names like Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, Red Sox left fielder Steve Pearce, and former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter.
Mahoney estimates that the rings could have had a street value between $35,000 and $2 million depending on whether they were sold as replicas or as genuine championship rings.
The rings will now be sent for destruction. Mahoney says the Webster person who the rings were supposed to be sent to could face fines or charges.
