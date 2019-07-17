



BOSTON (CBS) – Celtics fans hoping to see the Tacko Fall era in Boston got a flicker of hope on Wednesday.

During an appearance on NBC Sports Boston, president of basketball operations Danny Ainge was asked about the possibility that Fall, who was a fan favorite during Summer League play, could make the team’s roster.

Ainge said the 7-foot-6 center who has an 8-foot wingspan is in Boston working out now, and the team hopes he continues to develop.

“I think that Tacko is going to have a chance to make the roster, but we’ll see,” the president of basketball operations said on NBC Sports Boston. “He’s here working out right now, brought him in for a few days just to have a place to work out before he heads back to Senegal — I don’t think he’s been back there for a long time, six years or something, so there’s some visa work to work out as well. But we see some upside there, we’re excited about him.”

The Celtics rescinded their offer to Daniel Theis Monday and waived Guerschon Yabusele last week, meaning the team could eventually have a roster spot for Fall. Though it’s far from a sure thing, Ainge certainly sounded like the team is open to the possibility.

“We want to take his development very seriously. He’s a high priority for us to develop,” Ainge said, via Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston