REVERE (CBS) – State police say an unconscious man was pulled from the water at Revere Beach on Tuesday.
Beachgoers pulled the man from the water just before 3 p.m. Bystanders estimate that he is approximately 50 or 60 years old.
State Police say the man was unresponsive, with witnesses telling WBZ that he looked like he was in “bad shape.”
Michael Williams, who witnessed the incident, said, “I saw them pull him out of the water. He was face down, in the water.”
Nurse Jaclyn Firestone assisted with medical attention.
“It looked like they were getting a dummy from the water and apparently it was a person,” Firestone said. “So they grabbed him, we all started doing CPR on him. Everyone was very helpful it was very scary and very sad.”
State Police say the man was taken to a hospital in Everett and is in critical condition.