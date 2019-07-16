LYNN (CBS) – An accused hit-and-run driver didn’t get very far because of a woman determined to stop him.
Police said 23-year-old Jayron Chilel-Dionicio was driving a pickup truck on Adams Street just after midnight Tuesday when he slammed into the back of a parked car and drove away.
The crash was recorded on surveillance video and Maria Donator heard it as it happened. The car that was hit belongs to her son. She told him to call 911 and then she got in her car and went after the truck.
Donator told WBZ-TV she was on the line with police as she followed the pickup and helped officers track it down.
Chilel-Dionicio, who lives in Lynn, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash and driving without a license. Police also said he had an open container of alcohol in the truck.
No one was hurt. Damage to the rear of the car is extensive. There’s no word yet on how much it will cost to repair.