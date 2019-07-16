



BOSTON (CBS) — Cordarrelle Patterson won a Super Bowl in his only season with the Patriots. But now that he’s a member of the Chicago Bears, it appears Patterson is over all the glory he celebrated in New England.

Asked what it’s like to be a Super Bowl champ by Red Line Media’s Justin Turpin while at a Massachusetts Pirates game over the weekend, Patterson had a pretty blunt response downplaying the accomplishment.

“Honestly, that Super Bowl doesn’t mean [squat] to me. Know what I’m saying. I’m in a new role right now,” Patterson told Turpin, who was a little stunned by the response. “I’m on a new team, so it’s a new opportunity for me to bring my legacy and live on to another team. So, whatever happened last year in the past, that’s in the past. I’m trying to just move forward.”

Only he didn’t say squat. You can use your imagination — or just click here if you don’t mind some potty language.

It’s not that Patterson wasn’t thrilled to win Super Bowl LIII. He was pretty amped after the Patriots beat the L.A. Rams 13-3 in February. But in true Patriots fashion, he’s now focused on the season ahead and not the one in the past.

Patterson filled a few different roles for the Patriots last season, both on offense and special teams. He not only had 21 catches for 247 yards and a trio of touchdowns as a receiver in New England, but he also filled in when the Pats running back corps was decimated by injuries, rushing for 228 yards and a score on 42 carries.

Now, it appears he’s on to Chicago. That process includes turning the page on his Super Bowl victory with the Patriots.