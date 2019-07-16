BOSTON (CBS) — What a great start to the week with warm conditions and low humidity – summer at its finest. Unfortunately, some big changes are on the way as tropical moisture approaches the area this week, followed by a potential heatwave with dangerously hot and humid conditions.

So let’s start with Barry. Barry is now post tropical, and moving through the Mississippi Valley. Despite the system weakening, there is enough juice and moisture to produce very heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding from the lower Mississippi valley to the Ohio Valley. Meanwhile a cold front will be moving from the Midwest eastward toward New England over the next two days. Some of the remnants of Barry will get caught up and feed into this front as it approaches the area.

Wednesday will be hot and noticeably more muggy. While an isolated shower can’t be ruled out early in the day, heavy downpours and scattered thunderstorms are more likely from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. These tropical showers may lead to localized flooding in spots, especially poor drainage areas. Keep in mind, one town may get impacted with torrential rain, while another neighboring community may not or may see less of an impact.

An isolated strong to severe storm is possible too. Eye to the sky Wednesday afternoon for threatening clouds if you have outdoor activities, and when thunder roars, head indoors. The heaviest showers and storms are likely Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. The focus of showers will then shift south of the Pike later Thursday. There is the potential to see .5” to 1.5” of rain, with locally higher amounts.

After the remnants of Barry move through, the attention will then shift to the building heat and humidity through the weekend. Hot conditions will build across the central and eastern U.S. as the Jetstream lifts to our north, opening the gate for temperatures to soar well above normal. Average highs in mid-July are typically in the low to mid 80s. Temperatures will likely reach the 90s in many spots Friday through Sunday.

Three days of 90 degree heat or higher marks an official heatwave. While Boston has seen three 90 degree days so far this year (all in July), they have not been consecutive – this weekend could be the first heatwave of the year. The hottest day will be Saturday as the mercury will attempt to near the record high for the date of 99 degrees set back in 1991. Worcester has a good chance to beat the century old record of 92 degrees set back in 1901.

While it will be very hot and you’ll be looking for ways to cool off, the humidity will make it feel worse.

A very uncomfortable muggy airmass will grip the area, with dew points between 70 to 75 at times. The heat index, or the real feel conditions will vary from 95 to 110 degrees, with the hottest conditions on Saturday. I wouldn’t be surprised if heat advisories or warnings are issued later this week.

Heat-related deaths are preventable. Protect yourself and others from the impacts of heat and know the warning signs of either heat exhaustion and heat stroke. No doubt this will be a period when A/Cs will be in overdrive. Make sure to limit your time outdoors, and avoid strenuous activities. If you have to work outdoors, take multiple breaks in the shade if possible. Also, drink plenty of water and stay hydrated. This is a time when the inside of your car will heat up to deadly conditions quickly. Never leave kids or pets unattended and look before you lock.