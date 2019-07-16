BOSTON (CBS) – With temperatures expected to reach the 90s this week – and get very close to 100 degrees this weekend, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is urging residents to stay cool and safe in the heat.
Walsh is not declaring a heat emergency at this time. But he is reminding those looking to stay chill that the city’s outdoor pools in Charlestown and the North End, as well as the “family friendly beach” in South Boston, will be open seven days a week.
The mayor’s office is offering a number of heat safety tips, including:
– Never leave children and pets alone in a vehicle for any period of time.
– Wear sunscreen with an SFP-30 or higher and protective clothing in the sun.
– Limit outdoor activity to morning and evening hours.
– Stay hydrated.
– Watch for heat exhaustion.
– Use child window guards and secure window AC units.
– Check on neighbors, especially the elderly.
The city also advises anyone who sees a homeless person struggling in the heat to call 911.
More information can be found on Boston’s heat safety website.