



AUBURN (CBS) – A 10-year-old Auburn girl is already mastering the life lesson of making lemonade when life gives you lemons.

Kendall Johnson set up her lemonade stand on Monday after putting it together over the weekend with her grandfather.

Business was going great until two guys were unhappy with her lemonade on Monday afternoon.

“The guy in the passenger seat was complaining that it was too small and it was too warm and he dumped it out and he handed the cup back to me and I got sad cause it hurt my feelings a lot,” said Kendall Johnson.

“You want the best, you want your kids to be safe so it was a little bit scary,” her mom Nicole Johnson said.

When word got out about the insults the community stepped up and rallied behind Kendall.

“She put some time into this a lot of effort and I just wanted to support her,” said Sarah Vartabedian.

Kendall is thankful for all the support and proud of herself for not giving up.

“If anybody says anything let it pass by you and always try to make a lot out of yourself,” Kendall said.

Kendall is selling lemonade so she can pay for another dance class.

“I love to dance a lot,” she said.