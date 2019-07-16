BOSTON (CBS) — Andrew Cashner will get his first chance to show Red Sox fans what he’s got Tuesday night, when he makes his Boston debut against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. But based on what he said Monday, Boston fans will really like the right-hander.

Casher is pretty pumped to go from the last-place Orioles to a team battling for a playoff spot. Boston currently has a nine-game deficit to make up against the Yankees in the AL East, but are only two games out of the final AL Wild Card spot.

For Cashner, 32, this will be the first playoff race of his 10-year career.

“I’m definitely looking forward to the race,” Casher said from the Boston locker room on Monday. “That’s something I’ve never been in, really. But I don’t think it’s going to inspire me much. I think it might give me more of a boost of velo. As far as inspired, you have to prove yourself every year in this game. For me, it’s every year I’m trying to prove myself that I still belong here.

“I think this is a dangerous team,” he said of the the Red Sox. “I just don’t think they’ve played to their potential yet.”

Cashner knows his new team can play much better than their record shows, and hopes that he can help them going in the right direction. He’ll win over plenty of fans if he can solidify the back end of the Boston rotation, and even more if he can win some games against their biggest rival.

And Cashner already has beating the Yankees on his mind.

“I think the thing I’m looking forward to the most is playing the Yankees,” he told reporters.

Cashner has made three starts against New York this season, but he hasn’t enjoyed as much success as he has against the rest of baseball. His 2019 campaign started with the Yankees tagging him for six runs over four innings in his season debut. He allowed two runs over six innings and three runs over six innings in his other two starts against New York, bringing his season totals to 0-2 with a 6.19 ERA against them this season. Overall, he owns a 2-5 record and 3.96 ERA in 10 career starts against the Yankees.

But Cashner, more than anything, just wants to help his new team reach October baseball. It’s something he’s never experienced, and seems confident that the Red Sox will still be playing baseball when the postseason rolls around.

“It’s a chance to come in here and get the guys to where they want to go,” he said. “There is a lot of energy, a lot of good energy. I’ll just try to pick these guys’ brains and see if I can help out.”