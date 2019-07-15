



WEYMOUTH (CBS) – The president of the Weymouth Police Patrolman’s Union released a letter of reflection on Monday to mark the first anniversary of Sgt. Michael Chesna’s line-of-duty death.

Chesna was attacked with a rock and killed with his own gun after responding to a call for an erratic driver in Weymouth on July 15, 2018. An elderly woman who lived nearby was also killed during the incident.

“Officers across the U.S see the lack of value placed on human life every day in victims like Mike Chesna and Vera Adams,” union president Kenneth Murphy wrote Monday. “Seeing such things will never diminish our value of your life and certainly not our own. We hope July 15th serves not only as a reminder of who Mike was and how he lived, but also as a reminder of how valuable human life is.”

Emanuel Lopes is charged in Chesna’s death. He has pleaded not guilty in the case.

Chesna is survived by his wife and two young children.

“To the Chesna family; you are always in our thoughts and our hearts, and we are always here,” Murphy wrote. “To the men and women of the Weymouth Police Department; you embody the ‘warrior ethos’ as you keep moving forward in the face of adversity to complete what is asked of you, with professionalism and compassion. Always keep moving forward!”