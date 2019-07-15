  • WBZ TVOn Air

OGUNQUIT, Maine (AP) — Maine state police say seven people from Massachusetts and one from New Hampshire were hurt in a pair of crashes over the weekend.

The first crash happened Sunday morning on the Maine Turnpike on Ogunquit. Police say one car stopped suddenly due to engine failure and another car slammed into it. Six Massachusetts residents were injured, including two children. The crash slowed traffic to a crawl for two hours as only the breakdown lane could be used.

A few hours later in Lebanon, police say a pickup truck lost control on Route 202, struck two oncoming cars, then collided with a parked vehicle in a driveway.

Both the 18-year-old driver from Lynnfield, Massachusetts, and a passenger from Rochester, New Hampshire, suffered head injuries. Neither was wearing a seatbelt.

