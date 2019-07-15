  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Lawrence News, Selvin Manuel Lima


LAWRENCE (CBS) – The driver charged in a tragic crash that killed a young girl is expected to be arraigned in his hospital bed Monday.

Selvin Manuel Lima, 23, of Lawrence is facing several charges, including manslaughter and motor vehicle homicide in Saturday’s crash.

The Essex District Attorney’s Office said police Lima over around 5:30 p.m. for speeding and driving erratically, but when the officer walked up to the car, they say Lima sped off. The officer didn’t go after him and moments later Lima’s Infiniti G37 slammed head on into a Honda Civic with five people inside. One of them, an 8-year-old girl, died. The other four were seriously hurt and rushed to hospitals in Boston. Their names have not been made public.

The cars collided at the intersection of Andover Street and Winthrop Avenue. (WBZ-TV)

Lima was the only one in his car. He was airlifted to Brigham and Women’s Hospital on a medical rescue helicopter with serious injuries. The district attorney said Lima is expected to be arraigned there Monday, depending on his condition.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

A memorial to the girl killed in the crash in Lawrence July 13. (WBZ-TV)

A small, makeshift shrine of candles, flowers and stuffed animals has been put together at the crash site in honor of the girl.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s