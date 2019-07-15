



BOSTON (CBS) — A Patriots one-hit wonder is looking for another shot at football. Former Patriots running back Jonas Gray worked out for the XFL over the weekend.

Gray was one of the many former NFL players to do their thing in St. Louis over the weekend, hoping to land a job in the rebooted XFL. The eight-team league will begin play in 2020.

This weekend’s workout was the eighth combine-style workout held by the XFL this summer. In addition to Gray, running back Trent Richardson (third overall pick by Browns in 2012) and quarterbacks Zack Mettenberger (2014 sixth-round pick) and Connor Cook (2016 fourth-round pick) took part in workouts with the XFL.

Gray is best remembered for his four-touchdown performance with the Patriots against the Indiana Colts during the 2014 season. The undrafted free agent ran for 201 yards on 37 carries and found the end zone four times in the 42-20 New England win, earning him a spot on the cover of Sports Illustrated. He went on to win a Super Bowl ring with the Patriots later that year.

But he didn’t do much else outside of that monster game in Indy, carrying the ball just 20 more times for the Patriots in 2014. He was cut after training camp in 2015 and split his time with the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars that season, rushing for just 176 yards on 45 carries. He rushed for a total of 588 yards and five touchdowns for his career.