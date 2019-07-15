Filed Under:Boston News, Fitchburg News


FITCHBURG (CBS) — One person was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Blossom Street early Monday. This is the second shooting on that street and the city’s third shooting in less than one week.

On July 11, a 23-year-old Fitchburg man was shot and killed “in the same area of lower Blossom Street,” police said. “Both incidents are being aggressively investigated by the Fitchburg Police Department and the State Police Detectives.”

Fitchburg police investigated a second shooting on lower Blossom Street Monday morning (WBZ-TV)

Also on July 11, a man was injured after his car was shot at several times about a mile away on Goddard Street.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fitchburg Police Department Detective Bureau at 978-345-9650 or the Mass. State Police Detectives at 508-829-8326.

