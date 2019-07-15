Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Two men charged in connection with a Dorchester shooting that injured two people, including an 8-year-old girl, on the Fourth of July are expected to be arraigned on Monday.
Ian King, 28, of Dorchester, and Nathas Jacquecine, 31, of Boston, face several charges including assault with intent to murder.
The shooting happened during the Fourth of July festivities at Mary Hannon Park. King and Jacquecine were arrested about a week later.
Police arrested the men in different locations in Mattapan. Their arraignment is scheduled to take place in Dorchester District Court.