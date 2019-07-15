  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Cambridge News


CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Police have identified the suspect wanted for a random assault on a mother pushing her baby in a stroller in Cambridge last Tuesday.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the 34-year-old Somerville man. He is currently undergoing a medical evaluation and police have not released his name.

He faces several charges including Attempting to Commit a Crime, Assault and Battery, Kidnapping and Assault to Commit a Felony.

The attack happened near Harvard and Prospect Streets. One witness was able to take a photo before the suspect ran toward Central Square. Neither the woman nor her baby was hurt.

Suspect wanted in connection with assault in Cambridge (Image credit Cambridge PD)

The Cambridge Police Department received assistance from the Somerville, Arlington, Harvard University, and MIT Police Departments on the case.

A court date has not been determined at this time.

