BROCKTON (CBS) – Four Massachusetts State Troopers were hurt in a crash early Monday morning in Brockton.

The troopers were in two cruisers handling an incident on Route 27 in front of the Westgate Mall when a car rear-ended them just before 1 a.m., the fire department told WBZ-TV.

Two of the troopers were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital. The other two went to the hospital on their own for treatment. All of their injuries are said to be “non-life-threatening.”

One of the 2 cruisers damaged in the crash. (WBZ-TV)

There’s no word yet on the condition of the driver who crashed into them or if any charges will be filed.

There has been no comment yet from State Police.

