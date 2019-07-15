



MARBLEHEAD (CBS) – Police are looking for the person who posted anti-Semitic flyers on a Marblehead temple. The flyers say the Holocaust was “fake news.”

Rabbi David Meyer says worshippers will not be intimidated and he is expecting a big turnout at his next service.

“Because this congregation will not be bullied into fear,” Meyer said.

He’s talking about the flyer pasted near the front and back doors of Temple Emanu-El over the weekend.

“It was very distressing,” Meyer said.

Distressing because it calls the Holocaust “fake news” and essentially contends that the extermination of six million Jews by the Nazis is historical fiction. It’s a painted swastika — says Rabbi Meyer — in another form.

“But the messages are still the same and our response needs to be as determined,” Meyer said.

A recent renovation included the temple security system. And cameras got a pretty good look at the suspect doing his dirty work at about 9:30 Sunday night.

“I think we got a couple good pictures to share with the police,” he said.

But while that plays out, Rabbi Meyer says the support thrown his way by the folks of Marblehead has been wonderful.

Neighbors who often walk the grounds were quick to condemn the flyer.

“People need to think about what they’re doing and saying, you know talk has consequences,” said neighbor Kory Addis.

But some suggested that hate speech has been emboldened of late and the rabbi didn’t disagree.

“The political climate is one of divisiveness,” said Meyer.

But Rabbi Meyer believes his congregation will rally even as his camera allows police to resolve this quickly.