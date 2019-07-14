BOSTON (CBS) – Glen Johnson traveled the world with then Secretary of State John Kerry. This week he discussed foreign policy issues past and present with WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller.

Johnson wrote for the Boston Globe, Associated Press and other publications for 30 years. Starting in 2013, Johnson worked on Kerry’s strategic communications team for four years.

Now, Johnson published a book called “Window Seat on the World: My Travels With the Secretary of State.”

Keller @ Large: Part 2

Johnson spoke with Keller about Kerry’s relationship with President Obama, and how they worked together despite disagreements on certain issues.

When it comes to the Trump administration, Johnson said he believes some foreign policy strategies are being overshadowed by how Trump approaches relationships with other countries.

“If you look at the policies, some of the policies this administration has pursued are right on substance,” he said. “The style with which they’re pursued, and the way the President treats some of our allies, and the way he treats some of our adversaries, in some cases is so reversed that the people who normally have been with us and had our back through thick and thin now don’t know what our policy is, and are concerned that if they get too far out in front of the United States, they’re going to be abandoned by the President because they don’t have a clear sense of direction for where we’re going.”