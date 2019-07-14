CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Police arrested a 16-year-old boy after an attack that left a woman unconscious in a Cambridge street late Saturday night.
Just before 11 p.m. a passerby found a 30-year-old woman bleeding from her head on Loughery Walkway.
The woman said she was walking and talking on her phone when a man on a bicycle hit her in the head with a blunt object. Police say the suspect fled the area toward Kendall Square with the woman’s purse.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with a severe cut over her eye.
Cambridge Police used surveillance video from a nearby business to identify a suspect. While searching the area, an officer stopped someone matching his description.
After searching the suspect’s apartment, police found the bicycle and clothing he was seen wearing in the surveillance video. Officers also found the victim’s property in a nearby trash can.
The 16-year-old is charged with unarmed robbery and aggravated assault and battery. Police also found he had a double-edged knife and will be charged with possession of a deadly weapon.