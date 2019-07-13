  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMPhantom Gourmet
    12:05 AMIn Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Louis Alexander, Rebecca Alexander, Wrentham News


WRENTHAM (CBS) – A bride wasn’t going to let anything spoil her big day – even if a fire broke out at her wedding reception.

Rebecca Alexander and her new husband Louis were celebrating with family and friends at the Lake Pearl in Wrentham Friday night when a fire broke out.

“Some of our guests were like, the party’s so lit, it’s literally on fire!” Rebecca told WBZ-TV Saturday.

No one was hurt, but the entire reception of more than 100 people had to be moved outside.

“All I kept saying was that this can’t be happening, this isn’t real. This is not happening, not my day,” Rebecca said.

“A lot of crying,” her husband Louis said. “My sister, who was one of her bridesmaids, she was very upset because she didn’t get to do her father-daughter dance, I didn’t get to do my mother-son dance, so my sister had the idea for me to go pull my car up, blast the radio, play our songs.”

Despite the panic and tears, the bridesmaids salvaged the night, bringing the DJ and party outside until firefighters arrived.

“We did some nice group shots. They actually signed our guest book!” Louis said.

(Photo credit: Rebecca and Louis Alexander)

It wasn’t the wedding reception the Alexanders had in mind, but looking back on the night, they said they wouldn’t change a thing.

“I was really embarrassed that it didn’t go perfectly, but little did I know, it really did go perfectly,” the new bride said.

(Photo credit: Rebecca and Louis Alexander)

The couple also got a great gift from the Lake Pearl Ballroom – a full refund for their reception and free brunch there for life.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s