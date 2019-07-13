  • WBZ TV

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — A motorcycle club plans to gather outside Gillette Stadium for a memorial honoring seven of its members who were killed in a collision with a truck last month.

The Jarheads, a club which includes Marines and their spouses, say the event Saturday afternoon in the stadium’s parking lot will include music and remembrance. The club also says on its website that it will be accepting donations to assist the families of those killed and to help cover medical expenses of members who were injured in the June 21 crash.

(Clockwise from left) Jo-Ann and Edward Corr, Michael Ferazzi, Albert Mazza, Aaron Perry, Daniel Pereira and Desma Oakes. (Images Credit: New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office)

The seven bikers were killed when a pickup truck hauling a flatbed trailer slammed into a group of riders in Randolph, New Hampshire.

The pickup driver, 23-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, has pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide charges.

