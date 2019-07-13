Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Several Democratic presidential candidates are making stops in New Hampshire this weekend.
Joe Biden, Beto O’Rourke, Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg will all crisscross the state.
Biden will meet with voters in Dover, Portsmouth, Atkinson, and Londonderry while O’Rourke attends the “Lights for Liberty” vigil in Peterborough.
Buttigieg was set to hold events in Rye, Dover, Rochester and Laconia during the weekend.
Harris is also scheduled to attend a house party in Gilford on Sunday following by a Town Hall in Somersworth.