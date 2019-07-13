  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (AP) — Good news, home slice — the Boston Pizza Festival is back.

The 3rd annual festival started at noon Saturday on City Hall Plaza and continues Sunday. Organizers say they’re expecting more than 15,000 people to sample slices from 30-plus pizzerias.

Pizza from across New England and as far away as Italy will be consumed. There’s also live entertainment, pizza-making demonstrations, “pizza acrobatics” by the Jersey Pizza Boys and a pizza tossing station for children.

Co-directors Giancarlo Natale and Raffaele Scalzi say they handpicked the Italian vendors, both from Naples, to give the festival a bit of European flavor.

The festival was launched in 2017.

