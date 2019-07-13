  • WBZ TV

Boston Celtics, Carsen Edwards, NBA News


BOSTON (CBS) – The Celtics seem to like what they see out of second round draft pick Carsen Edwards so far.

The rookie out of Purdue has had a strong showing so far in Summer League. Edwards has averaged 18 points per game in four games.

On Friday, Adam Himmelsbach reported that the Celtics and Edwards have come to terms on a guaranteed contract. Himmelsbach reports the deal is for four years with more than $4.5 million guaranteed.

With his new deal, Edwards became the final member of the Celtics’ 2019 draft class to sign.

