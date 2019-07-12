BOSTON (CBS) — As the summer heat continues this weekend, there are many ways to get outside and enjoy what Massachusetts has to offer.
Boston Pizza Festival
Boston will celebrate everyone’s favorite easy meal: pizza. On Saturday and Sunday, dozens of vendors will gather at City Hall Plaza for the Boston Pizza Festival. Put your stomach to the test as you try to figure out who makes the best slice! Alternative pizza creations will also be available.
Tickets will get you into the festival, but you’ll have to buy individual slices. Kids five and under are free.
Stars Under The Stars
If you’re looking to get away, jump in the car and take a trip back in time. On Saturday night, check out Stars Under The Stars at Taunton’s drive-in movie theater.
As the sun sets, be transported back to the 1960s as you sit on a chair or blanket and take in the free movie night. For an extra special treat get popcorn, pretzels or even fried dough there.
Moonlight Hike
If you’re looking to connect more with nature, try a moonlight hike and campfire at Wachusett Meadow. On Friday, families can walk the moonlit trails, checking out the fireflies as they light up in the darkness or listen for wild animals as they wind down for the night.
Finish up the hike with everyone’s campfire favorite treat: smores.