Al Horford Discusses His Tough Decision To Leave Celtics/Easy Decision To Sign With 76ersAl Horford said his decision to opt out of his deal with the Celtics was a difficult one to make. The 76ers made his decision to move to Philly pretty simple, though.

Father Of Celtics Draft Pick Tremont Waters Found Dead In Connecticut HotelJust as he flourishes in the NBA Summer League, tragedy has struck the family of Celtics rookie guard Tremont Waters.

Celtics Sign First-Round Picks Romeo Langford, Grant WilliamsThe Boston Celtics signed both of their first-round picks on Thursday night, inking Romeo Langford and Grant Williams to contracts.

Roche: Time For Dave Dombrowski To Make Some MovesAs the Red Sox get ready to kick off the second half of the season, WBZ-TV's Dan Roche fires off some thoughts on what they need to do to turn the season around.

Patriots Linebacker Elandon Roberts Says He Was Harassed By Police In TexasNew England Patriots linebacker Elandon Roberts says he was harassed by police in the driveway of his Texas home earlier this year.