OWINGS MILLS, Md. (CBS) — Check your smoke detectors – Universal Security Instruments is recalling 180,000 of them over a faulty switch.
“The smoke alarms can have a misaligned internal switch causing the alarms to not activate properly, posing a risk of failure to alert consumers to a fire,” the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.
There are more than 100 reports of the smoke alarms, made in Hong Kong, not working properly.
The smoke detectors were sold online from July 2015 to December 2016 for about $20.
Anyone who bought a recalled smoke alarm should press the “test” button to make sure it’s working properly. No further action is required if the alarm sounds, but if it does not it should be returned to Universal Security for a replacement.
Model numbers MI3050S and MI3050sB with date codes between 2015Jan19 through 2016Jul11 are being recalled.
