BOSTON (CBS) – Southeastern Massachusetts is recovering from a deluge of rain Friday morning.

Plymouth was hit the worst as the storm dumped 5.69 inches of rain there, according to the National Weather Service.

Several streets and underpasses were instantly flooded.

Flooding on Belleville Ave. New Bedford, July 12, 2019. (Photo credit: Ed Caron)

Here are the latest totals from the NWS:

Plymouth    5.69″ 
Carver         4.35″ 
Duxbury      4.20″
Marshfield  3.89″ 
Kingston     3.74″
New Bedford 3.6″
Rochester   3.57″ 
Assonet      3.55″ 
Lakeville     2.36″ 
Swansea     2.33

According to WBZ-TV meteorologist Barry Burbank, the humidity will drop Friday night and there’s a great stretch of summer weather ahead.

Comments
  1. bwcarey says:
    July 12, 2019 at 11:16 am

    sounds like you could do with some great Irish Weather

