BOSTON (CBS) –WEEI morning drive host Gerry Callahan has left the radio station after more than two decades on its airwaves.
Callahan broke the news on Twitter, saying that he did his last show on WEEI Friday morning.
“Thanks to all who listened. Unfortunately, this ain’t a movie,” Callahan tweeted. “Sometimes the bad guys win.”
Parent company Entercom confirmed the news.
“Callahan has been a dominant force and a big part of WEEI over the years,” Entercom said in a statement. “While it is now time for a new chapter, we thank him for his many contributions and the indelible mark he has made at WEEI, including his tireless work on behalf of Dana-Farber and the Jimmy Fund.”
The Boston Globe reported this week that rival sports talk station 98.5 The Sports Hub and its morning show finished well ahead of WEEI’s “Mut and Callahan” in the ratings.
Morning co-host Mike “Mut” Mutnansky will return to hosting evenings on WEEI.
Entercom said Greg Hill from sister station WAAF’s “Greg Hill Morning Show” will take over the morning drive slot.