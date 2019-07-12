WORCESTER (CBS) – A Taunton man walked free for the first time in 35 years Friday, after new DNA evidence cast his murder conviction into question.
“I feel like Tom Cruise,” Gary Cifizzari said as cameras surrounded him when he exited the Worcester courthouse.
A judge temporarily stayed Cifizzari’s sentence in the 1979 murder of his great aunt. Lawyers for Cifizzari are seeking a new trial, saying semen and saliva evidence, not available at the time of his conviction, can exonerate their client.
Cifizzari and his late brother Michael were convicted in 1984 of killing Concetta Schiappa, 75, of Milford.
Lawyers for the New England Innocence Project say DNA tests now indicate that a deceased Rhode Island man, who had been a suspect in the case, was the real killer.
Friday a judge ruled that Cifizzari should be freed while he awaits a hearing on the motion to overturn his conviction. He was fitted with a GPS ankle bracelet before walking out of the Worcester courthouse.