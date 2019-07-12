BOSTON (CBS) – Police have arrested two men in connection with the shooting that injured an eight-year-old girl and a 35-year-old man on July 4th in Dorchester.
Ian King, 28, of Dorchester, and Nathas Jacquecine, 31, of Boston, face several charges including assault with intent to murder.
The shooting happened during 4th of July festivities at Mary Hannon Park. The girl was shot in the foot and the man was shot twice in the torso. Both victims were taken to hospitals where they received treatment for their injuries.
“Senseless gun violence and those who engage in it have no place in our parks, playgrounds or neighborhoods,” Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said. “An innocent 8-year-old girl most certainly has the right to celebrate the 4th of July and play with friends without the fear of hurt, harm or injury.”
King and Jacquecine were arrested in two different locations in Mattapan Friday afternoon. They will be arraigned Monday in Dorchester District Court.