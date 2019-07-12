  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston News, Boston Police, Dorchester News


BOSTON (CBS) – Police have arrested two men in connection with the shooting that injured an eight-year-old girl and a 35-year-old man on July 4th in Dorchester.

Ian King, 28, of Dorchester, and Nathas Jacquecine, 31, of Boston, face several charges including assault with intent to murder.

The shooting happened during 4th of July festivities at Mary Hannon Park. The girl was shot in the foot and the man was shot twice in the torso. Both victims were taken to hospitals where they received treatment for their injuries.

An eight-year-old girl and a man were shot in a Dorchester park on the Fourth of July (WBZ-TV)

“Senseless gun violence and those who engage in it have no place in our parks, playgrounds or neighborhoods,” Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said. “An innocent 8-year-old girl most certainly has the right to celebrate the 4th of July and play with friends without the fear of hurt, harm or injury.”

King and Jacquecine were arrested in two different locations in Mattapan Friday afternoon. They will be arraigned Monday in Dorchester District Court.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s