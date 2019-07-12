



BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics signed both of their first-round picks on Thursday, inking Romeo Langford and Grant Williams to contracts.

Boston drafted Langford with the 14th overall after a standout freshman year at Indiana. The guard started all 32 games for the Hoosiers and led the team with 16.5 points per game, earning All-Big Ten honors. He hasn’t suited up in Boston’s Summer League slate due to a thumb injury.

Williams, drafted with the 22nd pick out of Tennessee, has been great for Boston in the Summer League. He’s averaging 13.5 points off 50 percent shooting to go with 6.8 rebounds in his 22.5 minutes over their first four games. Good things have happened for the summer Celtics whenever Williams is on the floor, as he’s checking in at a plus-82 overall for the first four games. Boston is a perfect 4-0 and the No. 1 seed heading into the tournament portion of their summer slate, which tips off Saturday in Las Vegas.

Williams shared the moment he signed his Celtics contract on Instagram on Thursday night.

According to Tom Westerholm of MassLive, both Langford and Williams will receive the full 120 percent of the rookie-scale. Langford will make $16.5 million over his four-year deal, with a $3.5 million salary for his rookie season. Williams is set to make $11.8 million over four years, with a $2.3 million salary next season.

With second-round pick Tremont Waters already reportedly signing a two-way deal with the Celtics, that leaves second-rounder Carsen Edwards as Boston’s only unsigned 2019 draft pick. Like Williams, Edwards has been impressive in the Summer League, averaging 18 points per game off a fearless 52 percent shooting. Boston has reportedly been working on a deal with Edwards over the last few weeks, and he could be in line for a four-year deal as well.

And then there is summer sensation Tacko Fall, who fans are begging Danny Ainge to sign to an NBA deal. There’s a chance now with Guerschon Yabusele out of the mix that the C’s re-work Waters’ deal to a fully guaranteed one, opening up a two-way slot for the 7-foot-6 big man.