Patriots Linebacker Elandon Roberts Says He Was Harassed By Police In TexasNew England Patriots linebacker Elandon Roberts says he was harassed by police in the driveway of his Texas home earlier this year.

What The Red Sox Need To Do In Second Half To Turn Season AroundNo one expected the Boston Red Sox to follow their historic 2018 championship season with another one for the record books. But the defending champs certainly should be better than a team on pace to win just 88 games.

WWE Extreme Rules 2019 Picks: The Undertaker Back With No Holds BarredWWE's Extreme Rules 2019 builds on the return of The Undertaker, who will team with Roman Reigns against Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

Wolfpack Podcast? Jacoby Brissett's Latest Tweet Has Tom Brady's AttentionIt's been three years since Tom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett formed their quarterback "Wolfpack" in New England. It sounds like Brady is itching for a reunion, but not on the football field.

John Deere Classic: Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa To Attack TPC Deere RunPGA Tour young guns like Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa hope to take next step as they tee off at the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run.