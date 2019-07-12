  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Bill Carpenter, Brockton News


BROCKTON (CBS) — Hundreds of people are expected to fill the Brockton High School auditorium Friday for the public funeral for Mayor Bill Carpenter.

Carpenter died suddenly July 3 after he was found unresponsive in his SUV outside the Arnone School where he just dropped off his grandson for a summer program. He was 62 years old.

Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said the medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death, but foul play is not suspected. The mayor’s chief of staff Nick Giaquinto said Carpenter had a cardiac catherization recently and had two stents put in.

Carpenter was elected back in 2013 and had just launched a re-election campaign for a fourth term.

Brockton Mayor Bill Carpenter. (WBZ-TV)

He leaves behind his partner Juli Caldwell, six children and six grandchildren. The mayor had lived in Brockton for 32 years.

Hundreds of mourners came to Brockton City Hall Thursday where Carpenter’s body laid in state outside the mayor’s office.

Bill Carpenter laid in state outside the mayor’s office, July 11, 2019. (WBZ-TV)

Carpenter will be buried in a private service Monday.

