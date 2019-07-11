WWE Extreme Rules 2019: The Undertaker Returns With No Holds BarredWWE's Extreme Rules 2019 builds on the return of The Undertaker, who will team with Roman Reigns against Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

Wolfpack Podcast? Jacoby Brissett's Latest Tweet Has Tom Brady's AttentionIt's been three years since Tom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett formed their quarterback "Wolfpack" in New England. It sounds like Brady is itching for a reunion, but not on the football field.

John Deere Classic: Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa To Attack TPC Deere RunPGA Tour young guns like Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa hope to take next step as they tee off at the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run.

North Andover's Sebastian Keane Going To Northeastern -- Not Signing With Red SoxSebastian Keane, the star pitcher for North Andover High who was drafted by the Red Sox in June, will be playing baseball in Boston next spring. But it will not be for the Red Sox.

David Ortiz 'Recovering Well' After Third Surgery At Mass GeneralRed Sox icon David Ortiz is recovering after he underwent a third surgery this week to treat a gunshot wound.