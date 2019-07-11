SOMERVILLE (CBS) – A man who was driving in Somerville this month said he was frightened when a traffic stop quickly escalated. He caught the incident on camera.
“I feel like that’s an experience every black man has with law enforcement,” said Abner Logan, who is a former NFL linebacker.
Logan said he was driving to his mom’s cookout on the Fourth of July, with his dog sitting on his lap. He says the dog is why the officer initially pulled him over.
He was driving on McGrath Highway and Broadway when the officer flashed his lights. Logan said he immediately looked for a safe place to pull off. He turned on Pearl Street, about a quarter mile from where the officer attempted to pull him over. But that officer told Logan it wasn’t fast enough.
Logan took video of what followed. He says he started recording when he noticed the officer’s mood changing. The video shows Logan yelling, “I’ve done nothing wrong,” while sitting in the driver’s seat. One officer struck Logan’s window with a baton.
Despite being a former NFL player and current pro bodybuilder, Logan has no problem admitting he was scared.
“He [the officer] sounds very nervous and that made me nervous because recent trends, incidents like that happen and it ends up a lot worse. So I’m just thankful it didn’t transpire to that,” Logan said.
Somerville Mayor Joe Curtatone said in a statement: “I want to be clear, the City of Somerville does not tolerate excessive force or bias, or any other inappropriate policing. We are taking this matter very seriously. It is being thoroughly investigated. Once we have all the facts, we will take every appropriate action to address any identified misconduct.”
Logan believes that investigation is a good first step.
“For now it’s a start,” Logan said. “You know too often you see things like this just being swept under the rug.”
Pull over immediately. If the officer feels it’s unsafe, s/he’ll guide you to a better spot. And keep your stupid dog in the back seat.
When NFL players took a knee in protest of mishandling encounters with black citizens, many people felt as if the players were over reacting. Consider what prompted many of these encounters and how some ended up in death. Sure Abner had his dog on his lap that may or may not be illegal but surely does it warrant a violent response from the police. This is an era when parents and educators are reprimanded for touching a child let alone using a weapon against that child. This raises the question as to why the Somerville Police reacted in such an aggressive manner? In light of what is still happening around the country, the NFL should continue to highlight the injustices against black citizens by taking a knee, but until things like this are no longer part of black citizens every day life, parents TAKE BOTH KNEES and pray it doesn’t happen to your love ones. #BOTHKNEESPRAY