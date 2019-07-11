



SOMERVILLE (CBS) – A traffic stop escalated quickly in Somerville. “I feel like that’s an experience every black man has with law enforcement,” said Abner Logan.

Logan said he was going to his mom’s cookout on the Fourth of July. His dog sat on his lap. He says that’s why the officer initially pulled him over.

He was driving on McGrath Highway and Broadway when the officer flashed his lights. He said he immediately looked for a safe place to pull off. He turned on Pearl Street, about a quarter mile from where the officer attempted to pull him over. But that officer told Logan it wasn’t fast enough.

Logan took video of the incident. He says he started recording when he noticed the officer’s mood changing. One officer struck Logan’s window with a baton.

Despite being a former NFL linebacker and current pro bodybuilder, Logan has no problem admitting he was scared.

“He [the officer] sounds very nervous and that made me nervous because recent trends incidents like that happen and it ends up a lot worse so I’m just thankful it didn’t transpire to that,” Logan said.

Somerville Mayor Joe Curtatone said in a statement: “I want to be clear, the City of Somerville does not tolerate excessive force or bias, or any other inappropriate policing. We are taking this matter very seriously. It is being thoroughly investigated. Once we have all the facts, we will take every appropriate action to address any identified misconduct.”

Logan believes that investigation is a good first step.

“For now it’s a start,” Logan said. “You know too often you see things like this just being swept under the rug.”