BOSTON (CBS) — Sebastian Keane, the star pitcher for North Andover High who was drafted by the Red Sox in June, will be playing baseball in Boston next spring. But it will not be for the Red Sox.

Keane has decided to attend Northeastern University instead of signing with the Red Sox, according to Bill Burt of the Eagle-Tribune. That means he won’t be signing with Boston for at least three years. Keane, who was named the Mass. Gatorade Player of the Year, already started summer classes at Northeastern earlier this month, according to Burt.

Keane wasn’t drafted until the 11th round, but he was one of Boston’s more intriguing picks. He and his family were hosted at Fenway Park last week and met with several members of the Boston organization, but the two sides could not agree on a deal. Keane and his family reportedly wanted a signing bonus worth upwards of $1 million.

Now the hard-throwing righty will now be donning a Huskies uniform for three years instead of playing in the Red Sox system.

