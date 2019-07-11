BOSTON (CBS) — Former Patriots defensive end Richard Seymour grew used to making deep playoff runs with New England. So it should come as no surprise that the retired three-time Super Bowl champ gave the World Series of Poker a run for its money.
Seymour has taken up poker since retiring from the NFL in 2013, and made it to Day 5 of the tournament’s main event at Rio Casino in Las Vegas. His pile of chips grew and shrunk throughout the evening, and his impressive run came to an end late Wednesday night when he went all in with hole cards of a King and a 4. An opponent called and showed two Queens, which was better than Big Sey’s hand.
The 39-year-old started the day in 35th place out of 1,286, and finished in 131st place out of over 8,500 entrants. That means he beat out 95 percent of the field at this year’s World Series of Poker.
Seymour came up short of the $10 million grand prize and the diamond bracelet awarded to the winner, but his impressive run at the table earned him a $59,295 payday. Not bad for a $10,000 buy-in.