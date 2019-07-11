  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Gloucester News, humpback whale, Whale

GLOUCESTER (CBS) – Video shows an up-close encounter between a boater and a humpback whale off Gloucester Wednesday evening.

Doug Shatford was on his 20-foot boat at about 5:30 p.m., looking for whales that he heard were close to shore. He saw some swimming around, and got closer than he ever intended to one of them.

He pulled out his phone camera and caught a whale breaching, sending fish flying into the air.

“Wow that was crazy! I didn’t mean to get that close,” Shatford can be heard saying as he admires the whale. “I love him, he’s beautiful.”

Shatford told WBZ-TV his wife Michelle died from pancreatic cancer about a year and a half ago. He said he sincerely believes that when the whale appeared to “wave” at him, it was a sign from his late wife.

“See you later buddy,” Shatford called out to the whale. “I love you!”

