BOSTON (CBS) – Red Sox icon David Ortiz is recovering after he underwent a third surgery this week to treat a gunshot wound that has left him hospitalized for more than a month.
Ortiz’s wife Tiffany said on Thursday the surgery was due to complications resulting from a June 9 shooting in the Dominican Republic.
“We continue to be incredibly appreciative of the kindness and compassion shown to David and to our entire family during this difficult time,” Tiffany Ortiz said, adding he is “recovering well and is in good spirits.”
The former Red Sox designated hitter was shot once in the back while sitting outside a bar in Santo Domingo. He was rushed into surgery where doctors removed his gallbladder and part of his intestines before he was flown to Boston for treatment at Massachusetts General Hospital.
Ortiz was moved out of intensive care June 22.
Police in the Dominican Republic have arrested 14 people in connection to Ortiz’s shooting. They say he was not the intended target in what is described as a paid hit.