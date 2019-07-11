



BREWSTER (CBS) – A Brewster man was left with critical injuries on Tuesday night when a driver hit his bike and fled the scene.

Just after 9:30 pm on Millstone Road, Connor Long was riding his bike when he was struck by a car – possibly a light colored Sedan.

Instead of stopping to help, the driver who struck the 32-year-old drove off.

As his family prays for his recovery, they’re pleading for anyone with information about the crash to come forward.

“I would imagine the driver is consumed with terror, and fear and guilt. I can’t imagine living like that,” said Laurie Kirby, Long’s aunt.

Long was seriously injured in the accident and rushed into Boston by MedFlight. According to Kirby, he had two surgeries Wednesday–one lasting for five hours. He was also in a coma, and is now sedated.

Police are currently investigating the incident, searching for answers.

“You know, we know somebody out there has a piece of information that’s really going to be the linchpin to help us kind of put this puzzle together,” said Brewster Police Chief Heath Eldredge.

For Long’s family, the answers are hard to imagine.

“Your heart breaks and you also get really disillusioned by somebody who wouldn’t stop,” Kirby said.

While Connor Long fights for his life at a Boston hospital, anyone with any information is asked to contact Brewster Police at 508-896-7011.