IRVING, Tex. (CBS) – Thursday is July 11, or 7-Eleven, and the country’s largest convenience store chain is celebrating its 92nd birthday by offering free Slurpees.
Customers can get a free small Slurpee from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. while supplies last. This year’s featured Slurpee flavor is blueberry lemonade, and a sugar-free cherry limeade. One free drink is allowed per customer.
Anyone who is a 7-Eleven rewards member can get another free Slurpee redeemable in the next month if they scan their app or card.
Other treats being offered for 7-Eleven Day include $1 hot dogs and pizza slices, as well as cherry Slurpee-flavored cookies.