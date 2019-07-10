



(MARE) – Jessica and Orlando are siblings of Hispanic descent who want to be adopted together. Jessica is an engaging, friendly, kind, upbeat and intelligent girl who loves to be active. Her favorite activities include dance, Zumba, gymnastics, cheerleading and music. At school, Jessica is described as a “smart girl who is motivated to learn,” and she gets along well with both her classmates and teachers. Jessica does not require any extra supports in class.

Orlando is a sweet, friendly and charming boy. He likes to be active and prefers to be outdoors, rather than playing inside. He especially enjoys sports, and his favorites are football and soccer. Orlando is in the 2nd grade and receives extra support in the classroom for organization and emotional support.

Jessica and Orlando both are both thriving in their current foster home, and respond well to an environment with a set structure and routine. They are legally freed for adoption, and will do best in a patient and loving family of any constellation. Their social worker is open to exploring homes where they can be the only or youngest children. A family for Jessica and Orlando must be open to helping the siblings maintain contact with their sister and grandmother.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.