BOSTON (CBS) — One of the knocks on Tacko Fall ahead of the NBA Draft was that he didn’t run the floor well. Don’t tell that to Denver’s Brandon Goodwin.

Fall has become a Summer League sensation for the Boston Celtics thanks to some solid performances out in Las Vegas — and his 7-foot-6 stature. But he’s not just a tall guy, weighing in at 310 pounds, so he’s one of the last players you’d want running into you at full speed.

Goodwin experienced the wrath of the Tacko Train on Tuesday night when he took a charge from the Boston big man in the third quarter of their Summer League tilt. Fall took a pass in transition at the three-point line and kept plowing his way to the rim, leveling Goodwin in the process.

While he got the charge, it did not work out well for Goodwin. The 6-foot-2 point guard took a healthy serving of Tacko and flew back about 10 feet.

Take a charge from Tacko Fall at your own risk 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Eg8izMQgLL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 10, 2019

Goodwin had a great reaction to the play after the game.

Tacko tried to kill me — Brandon Goodwin (@goodysav) July 10, 2019

Fall played well in his first two Summer games but struggled a bit in his 16 minutes of action Tuesday night, scoring just four points off 2-for-4 shooting to go with four rebounds and three fouls. But that did very little to calm Tacko Fever; just look at this line to get his autograph after the game:

Here’s the line if you wanna get an autograph from Tacko Fall. pic.twitter.com/nlYR9ogwy9 — Nicole Yang (@nicolecyang) July 10, 2019

Boston improved to a perfect 3-0 in the Summer League with a 95-82 victory over Denver. NBA fans can get their next serving of Tacko Thursday night when the C’s take on the Memphis Grizzlies.